Beyond just flowers: Better Homes & Gardens offers live plants just for mom

Better Homes & Gardens has released a new line of live plants that are being sold exclusively at your local Walmart Garden Center. (KCTV5)

Sponsored by: Better Homes & Gardens and Walmart

Mother’s Day marks the unofficial start of the spring planting season in Kansas City.

In most years, mid-May finally marks the arrival of warmer temperatures through the day and night and an end to cold snaps that can do a number on your tender vegetation.

This year, Better Homes & Gardens has released a new line of live plants that are being sold exclusively at your local Walmart Garden Center. This collection of colorful annuals and hearty perennials is a great fit for your garden and a great gift for mom.

Be sure and check the KCTV5 News app or the StormTrack5 weather page on our website for the most up-to-date forecast. And, check out your local Walmart Garden Center for the full line of plants, patio furniture and accessories from the Better Homes & Gardens collection.

Better Homes & Gardens is owned by the parent company of this television station, the Meredith Corporation.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.