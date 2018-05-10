May 19 | DIFFA KC Showcase

DIFFA KC brings together local creatives representing the fields of interior design, graphic communications, architecture, fashion, and arts to raise funds for the prevention, education, and awareness of HIV/AIDS.

Founded in 1988, DIFFA KC brings together local creatives representing the fields of interior design, graphic communications, architecture, fashion, and arts to raise funds for the prevention, education, and awareness of HIV/AIDS.

Since 1991, DIFFA KC has been the largest annual single contributor to the Heart of America Community AIDS Partnership, granting almost $5 million to AIDS causes in Kansas City. To learn more visit www.diffakc.org

DIFFA KC hopes you'll color in the date for it's second annual Showcase – PRISMATIKC: Life is Colorful.

A silent auction party hosted May 19 at 7 p.m.

Bids, booze and bites await you at LaVilla, 4120 Baltimore Ave., in Kansas City, MO.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.diffashowcase.com.

In the event you're unable to attend, please consider making a tax-deductible donation HERE. DIFFA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

The auction may be silent, but the party will be loud!

Date: May 19 - 7 p.m.

Location: LaVilla (4120 Baltimore Ave., KCMO 64111)

www.DiffaShowcase.com to purchase tickets.

