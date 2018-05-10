Gardner man arrested, charged with 3 felonies for alleged crimes - KCTV5 News

Gardner man arrested, charged with 3 felonies for alleged crimes against elderly person

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Nicholas McCarl, 25, was charged on May 3 with felony mistreating an elder for over $5,000, felony identity theft and felony computer crime. (Johnson County Detention Center)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Gardner, KS, man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies allegedly committed against an elderly victim.

Nicholas McCarl, 25, was charged on May 3 with felony mistreating an elder for over $5,000, felony identity theft and felony computer crime.

According to court documents, the crimes allegedly occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Authorities did not identify the victim but say they were born in 1928 and are between 89 and 90 years old.

McCarl was arrested at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held on $11,000 bond.

