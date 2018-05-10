Mission man arrested, charged with felony after 18-year-old rape - KCTV5 News

Mission man arrested, charged with felony after 18-year-old raped in 2017

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Nathan Daniel, 21, has been charged with felony rape. He was arrested at 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday. (Johnson County Detention Center) Nathan Daniel, 21, has been charged with felony rape. He was arrested at 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday. (Johnson County Detention Center)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Mission, KS, man has been arrested and charged after an 18-year-old girl was raped in 2017.

Nathan Daniel, 21, has been charged with felony rape. He was arrested at 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the crime happened on Dec 16.

Daniel is being held in Johnson County on $150,000 bond.

