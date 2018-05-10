Suspect in custody after armed man barricaded inside home near S - KCTV5 News

Suspect in custody after armed man barricaded inside home near Smart, Bellefontaine

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have taken a suspect into custody after a standoff with an armed man in a northeast Kansas City neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 5:39 a.m. to a home near Bellefontaine and Smart Avenues.

Police say an armed person was barricaded inside a home in the area.

SWAT teams were also called to assist officers at the scene.

  It is unknown what caused police to be called to the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

