Suspect in custody after armed man barricaded inside home near Smart, Bellefontaine

Officers responded at about 5:39 a.m. to a home near Bellefontaine and Smart Avenues. (KCTV5)

Police have taken a suspect into custody after a standoff with an armed man in a northeast Kansas City neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 5:39 a.m. to a home near Bellefontaine and Smart Avenues.

Police say an armed person was barricaded inside a home in the area.

SWAT teams were also called to assist officers at the scene.

It is unknown what caused police to be called to the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.