Outsourcing endangers IT jobs at Kansas revenue department - KCTV5 News

Outsourcing endangers IT jobs at Kansas revenue department

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(File Photo) (File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A $50 million contract to outsource and develop a tax management computer system could lead to dozens of layoffs at the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the deal with CGI was not previously reported. Under the contract, some agency employees who would be laid off would work with CGI consultants before being dismissed in August.

Some of the current employees would be able to apply for positions at CGI.

The employees were told about the impending layoffs on Tuesday by middle-managers rather than Secretary Sam Williams.

Revenue department spokeswoman Rachel Witten was not able Tuesday to provide a reason for the outsourcing of IT work at the agency, or to confirm how many employees who would lose their jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.