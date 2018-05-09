Outsourcing endangers IT jobs at Kansas revenue department

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A $50 million contract to outsource and develop a tax management computer system could lead to dozens of layoffs at the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the deal with CGI was not previously reported. Under the contract, some agency employees who would be laid off would work with CGI consultants before being dismissed in August.

Some of the current employees would be able to apply for positions at CGI.

The employees were told about the impending layoffs on Tuesday by middle-managers rather than Secretary Sam Williams.

Revenue department spokeswoman Rachel Witten was not able Tuesday to provide a reason for the outsourcing of IT work at the agency, or to confirm how many employees who would lose their jobs.

