Missing 77-year-old Kansas City woman found and safe

Police in Kansas City say a missing 77-year-old woman has been found and is safe.

Rosa Gomez had been last seen at her home in the 3800 Block of E 56th Street.

According to police, Gomez suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and cannot care for herself.

