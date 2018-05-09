Missing 77-year-old Kansas City woman found and safe - KCTV5 News

Missing 77-year-old Kansas City woman found and safe

Rosa Gomez had been last seen at her home in the 3800 Block of E 56th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City say a missing 77-year-old woman has been found and is safe.

Rosa Gomez had been last seen at her home in the 3800 Block of E 56th Street.

According to police, Gomez suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and cannot care for herself. 

