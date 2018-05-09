Kansas City police find 12-year-old who ran away from home - KCTV5 News

Kansas City police find 12-year-old who ran away from home

Donoven McGee had been last seen at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. (KCPD) Donoven McGee had been last seen at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. (KCPD)
Kansas City police have found a 12-year-old who they say ran away from home on Wednesday.

Donoven McGee had been last seen at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, located at 7050 Askew Avenue, at 4:30 p.m. 

At about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, KCTV5 News was informed that McGee had been found.

