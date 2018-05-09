Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks at Claycomo, Michigan plants

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Ford is suspending production of the F-150 truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle, after a fire at a supplier's plant in Michigan last week.

Ford announced that it will suspend production of the F-150 at its plant in Dearborn, Michigan on Wednesday night. It had already suspended truck production at a plant in Kansas City, Missouri. Those are the only plants that make the truck.

A company spokesperson said he doesn't know when production will begin again. Ford doesn't expect any disruption for customers or dealerships because it has an 84-day supply of the truck in dealers' inventories.

The local union representing workers at the Claycomo plant confirm the temporary layoffs:

On Friday, Congressman Emanual Cleaver sent a letter to Ford's CEO asking the company to keep Missourians working on the F-150 line:

"May 11, 2018 Mr. James Hackett

President and Chief Executive Officer

Ford Motor Company

1 American Road

Dearborn, Michigan 48126 Dear Mr. Hackett, We would like to bring your attention to the severity of the recent supply-chain decision facing Ford’s F-150 line, specifically the local impact that the Claycomo Plant closure will have on the greater Kansas City community and some 3,600 hardworking Missourians. Understandably, without the necessary parts, operations of any supply chain would be difficult but we encourage you to keep in mind the effects of any long term and undefined plant closure to our community. We want to applaud your initial outreach to the affected workers and encourage continued dialogue regarding pay and benefits for all workers, including temporary employees, as this will have an unexpected impact to some of Kansas City’s hardest working labor force. With your recent announcement to make the F-150 line one of the few vehicles that Ford plans to continue to produce, we believe it is especially important to install a sense of commitment to the Claycomo employees. Additionally, we would like to offer our assistance in helping to identify creative solutions to assist your efforts to reopen plant operations in Claycomo. Understanding that this supply chain issue not only affects the greater Kansas City community, but has national economic impact, we ask that you keep us abreast of your long-term strategy to reinstate plant operations and get these hard-working employees back to work as quickly as possible . Warmest regards,

Emanuel Cleaver, II

Member of Congress"

