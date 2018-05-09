Chiefs announce hires, promotions for personnel staff

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several promotions to its personnel staff.

Mike Borgonzi was named the team's Director of Football Operations, while Chris Shea was promoted to Football Operations Counsel and Personnel Executive.

Other hires or promotions:

Ryan Poles - Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Ryne Nutt - Director of College Scouting

Trey Koziol - National Scout

Jason Lamb - College/Pro Scout

Rob Francois - National Football Scout

Mike Bradway - Assistant Director of Player Personnel

“I’ve said from the beginning that I was fortunate to take this job with an incredibly talented staff already in place, a group that I was able to get to know very well over the last five years,” Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “Throughout the year they continued to impress me. Not only did they support me, but they exceeded my expectations and each of them have earned this next step in their careers. I’m excited to continue to watch each of them grow in their new roles.”

