Courthouse security increased for Greitens trial

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts says security will be heightened during Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial, but only minimally.

Jury selection begins Thursday in the case against the 44-year-old Republican governor.

Prosecutors say Greitens took a photo of a partially nude woman without her consent during a sexual encounter at his home in 2015. Greitens has acknowledged the affair but has refused to say whether he took the photo. He denies criminal wrongdoing.

Betts says barriers will go up along the east side of the courthouse and parking will be prohibited on that side.

But Betts says precautions will be nothing like those in place last September during the trial of a white St. Louis police officer charged in the death of a black suspect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.