Gardner priest charged with stealing thousands from church

A Johnson County priest is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the parish he led for years.

Father Joseph Cramer faces one count of theft of more than $25,000.

Cramer was the priest at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner.

Court documents state the thefts happened between November 2015 and May 2016.

He also faces two counts of a computer crime.

