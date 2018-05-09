Kansas City, KS native Jennifer Jo Cobb overcomes odds in NASCAR

Jennifer Jo Cobb had a dream to race on the NASCAR series. But, pursuing that dream has not been easy. (KCTV5)

For 27 years, Cobb has been climbing into race cars and dealing with the realities of professional racing.

"The toughest thing about being a woman is you stand out. Right now, I'm the only female full time in NASCAR," she said.

Some said she couldn't make it as a driver others whispered that her career was built on her good looks.

"I'm still learning to deal with the cut-throatiness of this business," she said.

But, while some people might question her abilities as a driver, no one can question her desire to compete at the highest level in NASCAR. She got hooked on racing as a youngster, following her dad out to the local race tracks, and she's still hooked today.

"I still pinch myself and say, 'Can you believe that we've turned it into what it is today?'" she said.

Her eighth season in NASCAR has been an up and down affair.

"It's kind of hard when you have a big wreck at Daytona. A fiery crash at Daytona which got my sponsors a lot of exposure. We're crawling up into the top 20," she said.

Cobb's hard work has not gone unnoticed.

"I have had opportunities to make my Cup debut, and if I were a man or if I could do it anonymously, I would have done it by now, but to be able to go on that big of a stage in an underfunded car, which it would be, I'm just not mentally prepared to do that," she said.

But, at the age of 44, Cobb has the experience and enough self-confidence to tackle NASCAR's top series.

"I think I'll regret that if I don't do it, so it's probably coming sooner than you think," she said.

Cobb looks more like a model than a gear-head but never forget the grit and determination that drives this very competitive woman.

"If I owned this car, I'd probably want to punch him," she said.

You can see Cobb driving Friday night as Kansas Speedway hosts the NASCAR Truck Series.

