Police seek security video after girl is target of man's lewd actions in Overland Park

Overland Park police are asking for the public's help after reports that a girl was the target of a man's lewd actions.

The 17-year-old girl was heading home on May 4 near West 144th and Horton streets. A man in a newer black SUV asked the girl for directions to a dog park. When she encountered him again he made remarks about her body and exposed himself to her, before running off.

The victim was able to obtain limited information regarding the suspect. The victim said the white male in his 30s had dark hair, partially slicked back, stubble, sunglasses, wearing a black dress shirt with light color stripes.

“The guy was following her around, looked like he was watching her from a distance...and then went to another location and caught back up with her, so that’s what makes this really concerning,” Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy said.

Anyone with a security camera or home security system with a view of 143rd Street and Lamar Avenue is asked to give police a call.

The department says it will increase patrols in the area.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

