Free and cheap summer fun in Kansas City that will keep your kids entertained

For kids, summer break is something they look forward to.

But, for one mother of four, it means a jam-packed schedule of activities.

Church groups, sports camps and shuffling kids between friends can put a strain on the budget.

“Through our church, they’re really not too bad, but there are some of them that can get pretty pricey," Brandi Hastings said.

Thankfully, there are money-saving resources out there.

Kristina Light, digital manager and editor at KC Parent and KC Going Places, puts together a budget-friendly summer camp guide every year.

>> CLICK HERE FOR 100 FREE (AND CHEAP) SUMMER FUN IDEAS IN KANSAS CITY <<

“There are a lot of great places through nature centers, through libraries and through various parks and recs and the YMCA that offer free and affordable options for the summer,” said Light.

Some parents will still leave their kids home alone and that’s a concern for police.

In Overland Park, officers say crime peaks from May to late August.

“Parents are going to work every single day and they feel that the kid may be at one location and they’re really not at that location so we need the community’s help, we need the parents help, monitor your kids basically, know where they’re at, know who they’re with," said Sgt. John Lacy, an Overland Park police spokesman.

Hastings does just that.

She checks in with her kids frequently when they’re not at home.

“It’s always good to check-in and figure out which house your child is at when they bounce around the neighborhood with their friends. I think it’s important to as far as safety goes in my book,” said Hastings.

If you’re looking for family activities after a full day of camp and work, Light has 100 ideas under $10 and that includes free or cheap movies in the park.

“We are super spoiled in Kansas City because there are a lot of free and great things to do. We have fabulous parks and spray grounds, the trivial pursuit exploring the 50 states across the United States of America so that’s free at Crown Center. We’re really fortunate here that we also have a lot of affordable museums,” said Light.

Hastings says over the years she’s learned to relax during the summer and not stress so much over-scheduling because there is always something to do. It just takes a little research.

“That’s what I love about Kansas City. I think there are so many options,” Hastings said.

