Second man charged in October 2016 fatal shooting in Westport area

Thanks in part to DNA testing, a second man has been charged in a fatal shooting in a Westport area parking lot in 2016.

Arthur C. Simpson, 34, faces second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.

Tyre L. Jackson, 35, was charged in September 2017 with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, the victim, 25-year-old Derrick Jones, was found in a parking lot near 40th and Mill streets. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. Video showed that two suspects, including Simpson, were seen in the area at the time of the shooting. They were seen holding a white Styrofoam cup. The cup and straw were recovered from the scene and lab tests of DNA from the cup were linked to Simpson.

Fingerprints linked to Simpson were also found on the lid of the cup. Shell casings at the scene also matched casings found at the homicide scene and a gun found in the vehicle linked to one of the defendants, court records state.

A gun also found in the a co-defendant's vehicle was determined to be one used at the homicide scene.

