Royals will screen 'The Sandlot' at The K on June 2 after aftern - KCTV5 News

Royals will screen 'The Sandlot' at The K on June 2 after afternoon game

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A theme ticket T-shirt package includes a game ticket, an exclusive Sandlot themed T-shirt and a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. (Royals) A theme ticket T-shirt package includes a game ticket, an exclusive Sandlot themed T-shirt and a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. (Royals)
The Royals are offering fans the opportunity to watch the movie, The Sandlot, following the 1:15 p.m. game against Oakland on June 2. (KCTV5) The Royals are offering fans the opportunity to watch the movie, The Sandlot, following the 1:15 p.m. game against Oakland on June 2. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Royals are offering fans the opportunity to watch the movie, The Sandlot, following the 1:15 p.m. game against Oakland on June 2.

Special guests connected to the movie will also make appearances throughout the day.

For the first time, fans can stay after the game and watch the movie right from the seating bowl. Fans can either purchase regular game tickets or choose from two theme ticket options.

A theme ticket T-shirt package includes a game ticket, an exclusive Sandlot themed T-shirt and a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. 

A theme ticket VIP viewing package also includes the theme ticket T-shirt but adds exclusive access to Craft & Draft to view the movie after the conclusion of the game.

While in Craft & Draft, fans will have a meet and greet opportunity with Sandlot actor Brandon "Kenny DeNunez" Adams and Sandlot director/narrator David Mickey Evans. 

In March, Major League Baseball announced a partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Sandlot.  All season long, various festivities, events and screenings will be held at MLB ballparks. 

To purchase tickets, please go to www.royals.com/themetickets.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.