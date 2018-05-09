Royals will screen 'The Sandlot' at The K on June 2 after afternoon game

The Royals are offering fans the opportunity to watch the movie, The Sandlot, following the 1:15 p.m. game against Oakland on June 2. (KCTV5)

A theme ticket T-shirt package includes a game ticket, an exclusive Sandlot themed T-shirt and a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. (Royals)

Special guests connected to the movie will also make appearances throughout the day.

For the first time, fans can stay after the game and watch the movie right from the seating bowl. Fans can either purchase regular game tickets or choose from two theme ticket options.

A theme ticket T-shirt package includes a game ticket, an exclusive Sandlot themed T-shirt and a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

A theme ticket VIP viewing package also includes the theme ticket T-shirt but adds exclusive access to Craft & Draft to view the movie after the conclusion of the game.

While in Craft & Draft, fans will have a meet and greet opportunity with Sandlot actor Brandon "Kenny DeNunez" Adams and Sandlot director/narrator David Mickey Evans.

In March, Major League Baseball announced a partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Sandlot. All season long, various festivities, events and screenings will be held at MLB ballparks.

To purchase tickets, please go to www.royals.com/themetickets.

