Wanted: Gerald Farnsworth

Gerald Farnsworth is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a woman.

His last known address was near 13th Street and Quindaro Boulevard, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

