Arrested: Gerald Farnsworth

Gerald Farnsworth has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Gerald Farnsworth has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a woman.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

