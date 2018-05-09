Driver seriously injured after hit by Jackson County deputy following separate vehicle

While following the location of the Buick, a deputy, driving a 2014 Dodge, crashed into the side of a blue Chevrolet Caprice as it entered Route 350 from Maple Avenue. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy who was following a vehicle in Raytown early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident started at about 1:30 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop a tan Buick for a traffic violation near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Stark Avenue in Blue Summit.

When the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver of the Buick refused to stop and the deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit.

On southbound Interstate 435 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City, a second deputy deployed a GPS tracking device on the Buick. Once the tracker became attached to the Buick, deputies turned off their lights and siren and stopped pursuing the vehicle. Deputies did continue to follow the vehicle through the tracking device.

The Buick drove east on Missouri Route 350 from I-435.

While following the location of the Buick, a deputy, driving a 2014 Dodge, crashed into the side of a blue Chevrolet Caprice as it entered Route 350 from Maple Avenue. The crash happened at about 1:35 a.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The deputy was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities later found the Buick abandoned near US 40 Highway and I-70. The suspect was later taken into custody by deputies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.