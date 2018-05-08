Man charged with felony after dog stabbed to death in KCK

Police in Kansas City, KS, have charged a man after a dog was found stabbed to death on Tuesday. (Grady Reid/KCTV5)

John Caffrey, 43, of KCK has been charged with felony cruelty to animals-malicious torture or killing. (Wyandotte County Sheriff)

Prosecutors in Wyandotte County have charged a man after a dog was found stabbed to death on Tuesday.

John Caffrey, 43, of KCK has been charged with felony cruelty to animals-malicious torture or killing. Caffrey was arrested on Tuesday.

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler said the department's animal cruelty detective was called to the scene in the 2200 block of S. 22nd Street.

A neighbor in the area told KCTV5 that the dog was murdered, "because he was blind". She called police after the man killed the dog in a wooded area behind his house.

The woman said she saw the man with the dog going into the wooded area, but when he came back, the dog was not with him.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.