Kansas State's Brad Hill to step down after season

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas State Wildcats baseball coach Brad Hill will step down at the end of the 2018 season. 

Hill is a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. 

"With the best interest of the program in mind, I have decided to step aside after 15 seasons," Hill said in a statement. "It's come time for the program to move in a new direction and regain the energy it once had, and with the new facility on the horizon, now is the perfect time. My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a special place and we now look forward to the next chapter in our lives."

No baseball manager has won more games at Kansas State than Hill. 

He set the record with a win against West Virginia in 2017. 

