Overland Park City Council denies Brookridge request, again

Another setback for what was formerly the Brookridge Golf Course in Overland Park. Plans to develop it into retail and residential space have stalled once again.

The project has been on the drawing board for about four years and after Overland Park City Council rejected the start of a portion of it, people are wondering if the project will ever get off the ground.

A majority of the city council members rejected the rezoning attempt by the developers who were hoping to add five-acres to the previously approved project.

“The whole golf course will be gone except for the nine-hole across the street," said Mary Stenger who lives nearby.

KCTV5 News reached out to the city for comment and have not heard back yet.

Some people who live nearby were pleased by the minor setback.

Stenger says the $1.8 billion development, which includes about 2,000 apartments, retail buildings and a hotel, is bound to cause problems with traffic. Another concern for her is flooding. She says the golf course helps alleviate that.

Residents say they know the redevelopment is coming,and they just hope they are involved in the process.

“Scaling it down, keeping the green space, keeping some sort of flood retention going, keeping a real eye on traffic and what they’re going to put over there and what kind of traffic it’s going to create," said Tomasina Blake, who lives nearby.

The developer and city planning staff have about six weeks to figure out a more acceptable approach. Depending on what they come up with, it may require additional approval and at least nine “yes” votes from the council.

