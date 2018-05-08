'This case sucks!' Lenexa police search for vacuum thief

A Lenexa thief apparently had some spring cleaning to do, and police are asking for help finding the culprit.

The suspect was caught on camera at a Kohls stealing two smart vacuums and one that retails at more than $500 apiece. Officers say he also walked out with one other high-end vacuum and then drove off in this car. Together, they were worth more than $1,200.

Officer Danny Chavez says electronics theft is common, even if the items seem unusual. As was written in the police department's post about the theft, "this case sucks."

"People see vacuum cleaners, but these are over $500 vacuum cleaners ... we see the theft of all kinds of electronics items, cameras, vacuums, anything the thief wants to take and resell," Chavez said.

Police say to keep an eye out for the vacuums in pawn shops and online sales.

