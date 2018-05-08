Sexual battery charge filed against KCK police officer - KCTV5 News

Sexual battery charge filed against KCK police officer

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree
KANSAS CITY, KS

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday afternoon announced charges against a police officer of the Kansas City, KS Police Department. 

Steven Rios has been charged with sexual battery. 

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree announced the charges on Tuesday afternoon. 

"We can make sure all women in this community know that this office and this administration will, when probable cause is present, prosecute any knucklehead," Dupree said. "What is done in the dark will come out in the light. The Dupree Administration will stand with you and fight for you." 

If convicted, Rios could spend six months in jail and pay a $1,000 fine. He could also be required to spend 15 years on the sex offender registration list. 

The alleged incident happened on March 9, 2018 in the workplace.

The Kansas City, KS Police Department's Internal Affairs investigated the matter. 

