High school sweethearts return to alma mater 33 years later for wedding ceremony

A Northland high school sweethearts' love story came full circle when they returned to their alma mater to get married.

Phillip Adams and Shelley Watkins met when they both attended Oak Park High School. The two alums held the wedding ceremony Tuesday next to the big blue metal OP on the front lawn. Current music students even provided music for the nuptials.

Adams graduated in 1987 and Watkins two years later. They dated in high school. However, after graduation, the two lost touch and pursued careers and raised a family.

Adams is now retired, and Watkins' child is grown. Four years ago, the two reconnected through Facebook and discovered they both still had feelings for each other.

After rekindling their romance, and deciding to get married, they thought it would be appropriate to exchange vows at Oak Park where their romance started.

Adams says was venue is perfect.

“We chose Oak Park because we both have such fond memories of going to school there and of course that’s where we met," he said.

The couple invited a handful of friends to the wedding.

“At first they were surprised, then they thought it was a great idea and can’t wait to be there," Watkins said.

Officiating at the ceremony was Watkins' uncle, Jack Sherbo, a former teacher at North Kansas City High School.

Oak Park principal Chris Sartain says this was a first for the school, but he couldn’t be happier for the couple.

“Knowing they had such great memories of Oak Park and wanted to return for their wedding speaks volumes about the school and their high school experience. We are thrilled to host the wedding which really proves Oak Park is for the family," he said.

