Report: Missouri the 10th worst state to be a police officer, Kansas far better

The state of Missouri has received a score that it will not be bragging about.

With National Police Week kicking off on Sunday, personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer.

The report says incentives are a big part of attracting and retaining officers. They say the average annual wage is $62,960 and that most departments offer a generous benefits package.

Over 900,000 American’s work in the law enforcement profession, knowing full well the hazards associated with the job. According to WalletHub, in the past 10 years, more than 1,500 police officers, including 129 in 2017 alone, died in the line of duty. Tens of thousands more were assaulted and injured.

Missouri ranked 10th worst out of all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub compared each state across 25 indicators of police-friendliness, with a data set ranging from median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

The report broke down the results for opportunity and competition, job hazards and protections and quality of life.

Missouri ranked 43rd in opportunity and competitions, 33 in job hazards and protections and 38 in quality of life.

Kansas fared far better than Missouri, coming in at 22. The Sunflower State ranked 23rd in opportunity and competitions, 43 in job hazards and protections and third in quality of life.

North Dakota finished at the top of the list and Arkansas, Missouri’s neighbor to the south, finished last.

