1 dead, 3 hurt after multi-vehicle Olathe accident closes Santa Fe at Parker

The crash happened at about 6:39 a.m. at the intersection of N Parker and Santa Fe Streets. (KCTV5)

Police in Olathe say one person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:39 a.m. at the intersection of N Parker and Santa Fe Streets.

Police say a large box truck was traveling south on Parker and hit the back of another vehicle. The box truck then continued south and hit a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene. On Thursday, that person was identified as 33-year-old Scott Hoisington, Jr. from Ottawa, Kansas.

At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Two people suffered serious injuries and one other person suffered minor injuries during the crash.

Westbound Santa Fe was closed at Parker for several hours as crews worked to clear the crash. It has now reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.