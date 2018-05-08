Police seek man who tried to steal iPads from Blue Springs elementary school

The incident started before 2:30 a.m. when police were called about a burglary at Franklin Smith Elementary School, located at 1609 SW Clark Road. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating a burglary after officers confronted a man attempting to steal iPads from an elementary school in Blue Springs early Tuesday morning.

The incident started before 2:30 a.m. when police were called about a burglary at Franklin Smith Elementary School, located at 1609 SW Clark Road.

A tactical unit was called to assist officers at the scene.

Police say, when they arrived, they saw a man leaving the school with iPads in his hands.

The man set the devices down and ran back into the school.

Police say the man escaped from another exit before their officers were able to set up a perimeter.

The investigation has been turned over to school police officers and administrators.

Police do not believe anything was taken from the school.

Authorities have not said if the incident will impact classes on Tuesday.

