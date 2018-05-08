KCK police arrest man who escaped their custody near 106th, Para - KCTV5 News

KCK police arrest man who escaped their custody near 106th, Parallel

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Anyone with information about McAfee or his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS. (KCKPD) Anyone with information about McAfee or his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS. (KCKPD)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, KS, have arrested a man who had escaped their custody on Monday evening.

Deron McAfee, 21, was arrested Monday on felony charges near 106th Street and Parallel Parkway. McAfee managed to escape and was last seen at about 9 p.m. in the same area.

McAfee was taken into custody without any incident on Wednesday.

