1 dead after motorcycle crashes on ramp from K7 to K10 - KCTV5 News

1 dead after motorcycle crashes on ramp from K7 to K10

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The crash happened before 1 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Kansas 7 Highway to eastbound Kansas 10 Highway. (KCTV5) The crash happened before 1 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Kansas 7 Highway to eastbound Kansas 10 Highway. (KCTV5)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Johnson County say a man has died after a motorcycle crashed on a ramp between two Kansas highways early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:53 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Kansas 7 Highway to eastbound Kansas 10 Highway.

Authorities closed the ramp while they investigated the crash. They say only the motorcycle was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.