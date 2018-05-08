1 dead after motorcycle crashes on ramp from K7 to K10

The crash happened before 1 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Kansas 7 Highway to eastbound Kansas 10 Highway. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Johnson County say a man has died after a motorcycle crashed on a ramp between two Kansas highways early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:53 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Kansas 7 Highway to eastbound Kansas 10 Highway.

Authorities closed the ramp while they investigated the crash. They say only the motorcycle was involved in the crash.

