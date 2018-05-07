Jayhawks, Tigers invited to 2018 NBA Draft Combine event

Seven local college basketball players will be participating in the 2018 NBA Draft Combine event.

Four Kansas Jayhawks players, including Big 12 Player of the Year Devonte Graham, will participate in the event on Thursday, May 17 and Friday, May 18.

Along with three teammates, former Kansas Jayhawk Bill Preston will also be present.

Kansas City, MO native Landry Shamet, who played at Wichita State, is expected to participate.

To cap it off, Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter of the Missouri Tigers were among the nearly 70 players invited.

Players invited by team:

Kansas Jayhawks:

Udoka Azubuike

Devonte Graham

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Malik Newman

Billy Preston (originally enrolled at Kansas)

Missouri Tigers:

Jontay Porter

Michael Porter Jr.

Wichita State Shockers:

Landry Shamet

