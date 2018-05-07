Child in Kansas City suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by car

A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 107th Street and Bristol Terrace.

Police say the child was with family members standing on the southeast corner of the intersection.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, they were waiting to cross 107th Street to go to an area park.

According to police, the child "darted" across the street and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

