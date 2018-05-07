Child in Kansas City suffers life-threatening injuries after hit - KCTV5 News

Child in Kansas City suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by car

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 107th Street and Bristol Terrace. 

Police say the child was with family members standing on the southeast corner of the intersection. 

At around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, they were waiting to cross 107th Street to go to an area park. 

According to police, the child "darted" across the street and was struck by a westbound vehicle. 

The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. 

