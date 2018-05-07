Fire crews worked water rescue near Charles B. Wheeler airport - KCTV5 News

Fire crews worked water rescue near Charles B. Wheeler airport

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Everyone made it out of the water safely. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Kansas City fire crews are on scene of a water rescue on Harlem Road and the Northeast Levee District. 

The operation began around 7:41 p.m. on Monday night. 

The scene is near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

