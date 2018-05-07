Fire crews worked water rescue near Charles B. Wheeler airport

UPDATE: Everyone made it out of the water safely.

Kansas City fire crews are on scene of a water rescue on Harlem Road and the Northeast Levee District.

The operation began around 7:41 p.m. on Monday night.

The scene is near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

