4 women accuse New York attorney general of physical abuse

NEW YORK (AP) -- Four women who have had romantic relationships with New York's attorney general have accused him of physically abusing them.

Two of the women spoke on record to The New Yorker , which published their claims against Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D-NY) on Monday.

Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Selvaratnam says the Democrat warned her he could have her followed or her phones tapped. Both say he threatened to kill them if they broke up with him.

A Schneiderman spokesman says he never made any threats. In a statement, Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but did not assault anyone.

The Associated Press is identifying the two women who spoke to The New Yorker because they agreed to tell their stories publicly.

