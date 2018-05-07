Following contempt order, ACLU seeks nearly $52K in attorneys fees from Kobach

The American Civil Liberties Union is requesting $51.646.16 in legal fees from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson found Kobach in contempt of court.

She didn't impose a fine but ordered Kobach to pay for damages, including attorney fees.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit in 2016 after a law was passed in 2013 that would require residents to provide proof of citizenship when they initially registered to vote.

The ACLU sought the contempt ruling after Kobach refused to update the state’s election guide or ensure that county officials sent postcards to residents who registered at driver licensing offices without providing citizenship documents.

