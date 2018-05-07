Following contempt order, ACLU seeks nearly $52K in attorneys fe - KCTV5 News

Following contempt order, ACLU seeks nearly $52K in attorneys fees from Kobach

Posted: Updated:
(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -

The American Civil Liberties Union is requesting $51.646.16 in legal fees from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. 

Last month, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson found Kobach in contempt of court. 

She didn't impose a fine but ordered Kobach to pay for damages, including attorney fees.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit in 2016 after a law was passed in 2013 that would require residents to provide proof of citizenship when they initially registered to vote. 

The ACLU sought the contempt ruling after Kobach refused to update the state’s election guide or ensure that county officials sent postcards to residents who registered at driver licensing offices without providing citizenship documents.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.