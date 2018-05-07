Missing 48-year-old KCK man found, safe

Donald Ray Carter went missing on Monday in the 6000 block of State Avenue in KCK. (KCKPD)

Police in Kansas City, KS say a missing 48-year-old man has been found and is safe.

Carter was said to have a diminished mental capacity that could hamper his ability to care for himself for long periods of time.

