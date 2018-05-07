5-vehicle wreck closes multiple lanes of I-635 in KCK - KCTV5 News

5-vehicle wreck closes multiple lanes of I-635 in KCK

KC Scout KC Scout
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A five-vehicle wreck is causing a traffic headache in KCK. 

The wreck happened around 4:25 p.m. on Monday at southbound Interstate 635 and Shawnee Drive. 

There's no indication of any injuries at this time, but commuters should expect a delay in the area. 

