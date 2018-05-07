Surveillance videos show 2 crashes involving KCATA buses

At least six people were injured following two accidents involving KCATA buses Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, video of the wrecks were provided by the KCATA to KCTV5 News.

The first accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The second happened moments later just a block away near East 34th Street and Montgall Avenue.

In the second accident, the bus driver saw a car driving the wrong way on Montgall. The bus driver tried to avoid the car, but couldn't.

After hitting the bus the driver of the car drove off. Several people on the bus were injured, but their injuries were not considered serious.

