Shawnee Mission School District responds to concerns over student demonstrations

Students from across the metro walked out of class last month to demand change after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Several of those demonstrations were in the Shawnee Mission School District, and many students and parents were upset about how they were handled.

The district has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday for the interim superintendent to provide an update to his internal investigation into the matter.

KCTV5 News attended several other school walkout on April 20. We were not at the three Shawnee Mission walkouts that have prompted threats of a lawsuit by the ACLU.

The organization sent the district a letter a week after the student-led protests claiming, in part, that the district censored the students, telling them they could not mention school shootings or gun violence in the speeches during a protest intended to address those very things.

They cited statements from students and parents at three schools and also cited the district’s spokesperson, who told KCTV5 that not only did she never say what the ACLU reported but never spoke to anyone with the ACLU. She also said no student was disciplined as claimed by the ACLU.

That said, there’s a key piece in the ACLU’s online remarks saying that “internal investigations and blanket apologies” are not enough ... concrete and transparent actions are necessary.”

Among the actions specified in the letter is a demand that the district “retrain all employees on students’ First Amendment rights.”

KCTV5 asked the district spokeswoman if the superintendent would be suggesting an action plan or simply giving results of the investigation, and she said she did not know.

We’ll be attending and let you know on KCTV5 News at 10 p.m.

