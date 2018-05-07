At least three Johnson County businesses burglarized, vandalized Monday morning

Burglars smashed their way into multiple businesses in Shawnee over the weekend.

Glass doors were smashed out at two Sonic Drive-In locations, 8311 Hedge Lane and 13601 W. 63rd St.

It was also discovered that someone had attempted to break in to the Big O Tires locations at 15810 W. 67th Street.

The Shawnee Police Department's crime log indicates the robbery at Big 0 Tires happened around 7:20 a.m. on Monday morning, while the Sonic burglary occurred at 6:45 a.m.

About seven or eight tires were stolen from the business, Mitchell Hardin said.

“He came in here, busted it open, broke the lock, fought with this door and that door for like 5-10 minutes - then just pulled stacks of tires down to prop the door open and started rolling them out," Hardin said. "He was gone in 10 minutes.”

There is no immediate information available at this time about the suspects.

It's also unknown whether the break-ins are linked at this time.

