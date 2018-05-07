Chuck Haney, Chillicothe mayor and former publisher, dies

Chuck Haney, the longtime mayor of Chillicothe and former publisher of the town's newspaper, has died. He was 81. (Submitted)

In every small town, there’s someone who makes everything work.

On Monday, Chillicothe is remembering their longtime mayor who always wanted the best for his hometown.

Chuck Haney loved his city like his own family. His children, Kevin and Kathy Haney, say the 81-year-old mayor believed in civic engagement his entire life.

After Chuck Haney graduated college, he came home to work at several local news outlets. He worked at the local newspaper, the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune, for 34 years, eventually becoming its publisher.

His kids describe him as Chillicothe's biggest cheerleader. He served six terms as mayor and was instrumental in promoting business and tourism in the town.

"He ate, slept, lived and breathed Chillicothe. That was his whole life. He was the mayor but even before then, it was all about Chillicothe," Kevin Haney said.

The family is holding a visitation Monday night. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at St. Columban's Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe is handling arrangements.

