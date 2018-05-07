After vote, Basehor to keep control of police force

The town of Basehor, KS will keep control of its police department after concerns regarding possibly shutting it down.

The Basehor City Council voted at 7 a.m. Monday morning to keep control of its force.

The concern for some residents began when the agenda for the Leavenworth County Commissioners indicated the city and county were in discussion about law enforcement services.

The agenda outlined how much it would cost for the sheriff's office to take over patrols in the city.

But there is debate surrounding who exactly asked for the plan.

The letter in the agenda from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office says they were asked by Basehor Mayor David Breuer to look at numbers and submit plans to take over patrols.

At Monday's meeting, Breuer said it was the sheriff's office that requested it.

“I was approached by an outside source about a proposal," Breuer said. "I looked into it and didn’t support the proposal and I never brought the proposal to the council and the council never did see it. It wasn’t going to be put on the agenda.”

The Leavenworth County Administrator released a statement on the matter:

“We asked the Mayor if it would be worthwhile for us to go ahead and prepare a formal proposal to submit to the City. The Mayor felt that given the potential savings he would at least like to see what we could come up with. The Sheriff then prepared a formal proposal.”

