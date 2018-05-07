Retired KCPD Chief Darryl Forte named new Jackson County Sheriff

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has appointed Darryl Forte as the next Jackson County Sheriff.

Forte was sworn in as the county’s 43rd sheriff and presented with a badge on Thursday outside the Jackson County Courthouse.

“Darryl has put together an impressive plan to build on the strengths of the sheriff’s office. He is a man with an undeniable passion for our community," White said.

Forte has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with the Kansas City Police Department, where he served as police chief for nearly six years before retiring. Before becoming chief, he had leadership roles with the Central Patrol Division, and homicide and drug enforcement units.

He is also the first African-American sheriff in Jackson County. He was also the first African-American to serve as police chief of the KCPD.

Congratulations to our retired @ChiefForte on his appointment as Interim Jackson County Sheriff! We wish him the best of luck on his new endeavor. pic.twitter.com/U1ee6wByha — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 10, 2018

Forte was chosen from a dozen applicants and will serve on an interim basis through the remainder of the year. He has filed paperwork to run for the next term beginning in January 2019.

Forte replaces former Sheriff Mike Sharp who resigned after a sex scandal.

“Thanks, everybody for the support," Forte said on Thursday. "I’ll be meeting with many of you throughout the next week or so, and I’ll answer any question that you might have and feel free to give me your input. I’m looking for input from everyone. I’m not going to make a lot of decisions right off, so I don’t want you to think I’m not doing anything, but I need a lot more information than I already have."

“I am excited to lead the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and am grateful to County Executive Frank White, Jr., the nominating committee and community for their support,” Forte said. “It is my goal to help staff reach their full potential, but we need a clear, agreed upon vision in order to get there. I look forward to working with them to establish a direction for transformation and growth at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Forte was selected from a list of three finalists who were recommended by a nine-person nominating committee following a public interview process.

“I want to thank all of the applicants for their willingness to put themselves out there and apply for this very important position," White said. "They have served our community honorably and I know they will continue to do so in the future. Ultimately, I believe Darryl Forte‘ is the right person for the job. He has put together an impressive plan to build on the strengths of the Sheriff’s Office and make the changes necessary to ensure the Office is one we can all be proud of.”

Forte has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Park College in Parkville, Missouri and a Master of Liberal Arts in Management from Baker University in Overland Park, Kansas.

