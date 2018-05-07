KC icons Boulevard, Tech N9ne collaborate for Bou Lou brew

Inspired by one of Tech N9ne’s best-loved tunes, Bou Lou is an enticing improvisation on Boulevard’s Unfiltered Wheat Beer, bursting with flavors of pineapple and coconut, officials said. (Boulevard Brewing Company)

Boulevard Brewing and Strange Music announced Monday that fans will soon have the opportunity to celebrate a collaboration between two Kansas City originals, Boulevard and Tech N9ne.

Inspired by one of Tech N9ne’s best-loved tunes, Bou Lou is an enticing improvisation on Boulevard’s Unfiltered Wheat Beer, bursting with flavors of pineapple and coconut, officials said.

Boulevard Brewing and Tech N9ne each have deep roots in Kansas City. Boulevard released its first beer in 1989. Two years later, Tech N9ne began his musical career. In the years since, both have flourished beyond their wildest dreams, becoming institutions in their shared hometown and parts well beyond.

“This is an alliance that had to happen,” Boulevard President Jeff Krum said. “Working with Tech and the Strange Music team has been a real privilege. Their creativity, attention to detail and commitment to excellence made it clear to all of us why they’ve achieved such remarkable and sustained success.”

“Being from Kansas City, the Boulevard Brewing name has always been held in high regard,” Strange Music CEO/President Travis O’Guin said. “We both strive to create products that place us in the upper echelon of our respective industries, so to be able to collaborate with the Boulevard team on such a unique project is an honor.”

The limited release beer will debut at Boulevardia 2018, to be held June 15 and 16 in Kansas City’s Stockyards District. Tech N9ne will top the bill at the urban street party that Friday night.

Bou Lou, packaged in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, will hit shelves starting Monday, June 18 in select markets including Kansas City, Lawrence,KS, Wichita, KS, Springfield, MO, and Denver, CO.

