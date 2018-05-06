Propane tank likely to blame for house fire in Merriam

A barbecue grill is likely to blame for a house fire in Merriam, KS on Sunday evening.

The fire happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of W. 56th Terrace.

The blaze caused damage to the back of the home, kitchen area and attic above the kitchen. The upper level of the house also sustained significant smoke damage.

Fire investigators from the Overland Park Fire Department and Shawnee Fire Department believe the propane tank on the grill was responsible for the fire.

No injuries were reported.

