Child grazed by bullet following armed disturbance in Kansas City

A child was taken to the hospital following a reported armed disturbance in the area of 52nd and Euclid in Kansas City.

Kansas City police say the child was grazed, but is expected to be OK.

The armed disturbance happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they are searching for multiple suspects.

The motive and target of the disturbance is unknown.

