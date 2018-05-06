Child grazed by bullet following armed disturbance in Kansas Cit - KCTV5 News

Child grazed by bullet following armed disturbance in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A child was taken to the hospital following a reported armed disturbance in the area of 52nd and Euclid in Kansas City. 

Kansas City police say the child was grazed, but is expected to be OK.  

The armed disturbance happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. 

Police say they are searching for multiple suspects.

The motive and target of the disturbance is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

