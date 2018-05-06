Police identify Independence woman hit, killed on EB I-70 near Little Blue Parkway

It happened at about 2:23 p.m. on eastbound I-70, just east of Little Blue Parkway. (KC Scout)

Police have identified the woman hit by a car and killed on Interstate 70 in Independence on Sunday.

It happened at about 2:23 p.m. on eastbound I-70, just east of Little Blue Parkway.

Officers were originally called to the parking lot of Children’s Mercy, located at 20300 E Valley View Parkway, about a verbal disturbance between two people.

Moments later, a 2014 Dodge Dart was traveling east on I-70 when one of the people involved in the disturbance ran into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

Officers have identified that person as Tabetha Estep, 23, of Independence. She was declared dead at the scene.

No one inside the vehicle was hurt.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly two hours as officers investigated the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

