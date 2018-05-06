One dead following shooting in KCK; suspect in custody

It happened at about 1:11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Yecker Avenue. (Adam Wilson/KCTV5)

A man has died and a person is in police custody after a shooting in Kansas City, KS, on Sunday.

It happened at about 1:11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Yecker Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

Police later identified the man as Gabriel Jackson-Lewis, 25, of KCK.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.