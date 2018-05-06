Greitens' attorneys say there's been no decision on whether he w - KCTV5 News

Greitens' attorneys say there's been no decision on whether he will testify

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' attorneys sent out a statement on Sunday that said there's been no determination made whether Greitens will testify or not. 

The statement said:

"These stories are completely and totally false. Any citizen accused of a crime has an absolute right to testify or not to testify. Universally, that decision is not made until the conclusion of the State's case and after a thorough review of the State's evidence at that time. And consistent with that, there has been no decision made at this time regarding whether the Governor will testify or not. We're leaving all options on the table. The fact that the media would report this falsehood is just another indication of how biased the coverage of this case has become." - Ed Dowd and Scott Rosenblum, attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens

